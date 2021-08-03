By EUobserver

The European Union said on Monday it has imposed sanctions on Nicaragua's first lady, who is also vice-president, Rosario Murillo, plus seven other individuals responsible for serious human rights violations. The move follows US sanctions on senior officials and family members of her husband, president Daniel Ortega, accused of undermining the country's rule of law and arresting political adversaries ahead of November's election. EU sanctions now apply to 14 Nicaraguans.