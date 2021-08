By EUobserver

Vitaly Shishov, who led an NGO helping Belarusians flee persecution (Belarusian House in Ukraine), was found dead on Tuesday, one day after being reported missing by his partner, Reuters reported. "Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence," a police statement said, announcing an investigation.