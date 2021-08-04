By EUobserver

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights has demanded Austria postpone deportation of an Afghan national, given the worsening conflict in the war-torn country. The court ruled the applicant should not be expelled from Austria before 31 August. Such deportations have already been suspended in Finland, Sweden and Norway. Afghans in Germany are also increasingly winning their appeals against deportations, with a 76-percent success rate between January and May.