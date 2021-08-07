Ticker
Senior Polish judge partially suspends disciplinary chamber
By EUobserver
The president of Poland's Supreme Court, Malgorzata Manowska, on Thursday partially suspended a disputed disciplinary chamber for judges until mid-November, amid a row with the EU over its judicial independence, Reuters reported. In two orders, she said that no cases will go to a disciplinary chamber until legislative changes are adopted or until the Court of Justice of the European Union issues a final judgement on this issue.