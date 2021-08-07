Saturday

Senior Polish judge partially suspends disciplinary chamber

The president of Poland's Supreme Court, Malgorzata Manowska, on Thursday partially suspended a disputed disciplinary chamber for judges until mid-November, amid a row with the EU over its judicial independence, Reuters reported. In two orders, she said that no cases will go to a disciplinary chamber until legislative changes are adopted or until the Court of Justice of the European Union issues a final judgement on this issue.

Italy seeks EU help on migrant boat arrivals

Italy's interior minister Luciana Lamorgese has requested the EU convene an home affairs ministerial to discuss migrant and refugee arrivals - as NGOs seek to disembark over 800 rescued people.

Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates

Europe's least-vaccinated countries are in no short supply of Covid-19 jabs - and yet Romania and Bulgaria are both looking for opportunities to sell or donate their excess vaccines which they are not able to administer to their own population.

Opinion

Cyprus' Varosha is Erdogan's canary in the coalmine

Last month, president Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, unrecognised outside of Turkey, announced the second phase of reopening the derelict tourist district of Varosha in the city of Famagusta.

