France's top court upholds Covid pass as 'balanced trade-off'
By EUobserver
The highest constitutional court in France on Thursday upheld a new law that requires a Covid-19 pass to enter cafes, restaurants and other public venues, as well as the compulsory vaccination for health workers by mid-September, according to France24. The controversial health pass has sparked mass protests for weeks. But the French constitutional court said the measures represent a "balanced trade-off" between public health concerns and individual freedoms.