By EUobserver

July 2021 has been Europe's second-hottest July on record, behind only 2010, scientists at the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Thursday. Last month joins July 2020 as one of the world's hottest Julys on record, after 2019 and 2016. The US and Canada have experienced exceptional high temperatures, but parts of east and southeast Asia were also well above average.