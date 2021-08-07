Ticker
One-in-twelve EU adults consume alcohol daily
By EUobserver
In 2019, 8.4 percent of EU adults consumed alcohol every day, according to figures released by Eurostat on Friday. Portugal had the highest share of people drinking alcohol daily (20.7 percent), followed by Spain. By contrast, less than one percent of people in Latvia and Lithuania consume alcohol on a daily basis. Denmark, Romania and Luxembourg had the highest prevalence of heavy-drinking episodes reported at least once a month.