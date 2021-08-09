By EUobserver

Officials on Greece's second-largest island of Evia have urged for more firefighting support as blazes prompt locals and tourists to flee, Deutsche Welle reported. The fires ripped through Evia's dense forests, cutting off escape routes on land and prompting rescues via sea. Air turbulence and surging wind from the fires on Evia are making it difficult for water-bombing planes and helicopters, said Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias.