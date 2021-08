By EUobserver

The EU has blamed Iran for a drone attack on a merchant ship off Oman in July that killed a Romanian and a UK national. "All available evidence clearly points to Iran," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Sunday, adding: "Such reckless and unilateral actions ... need to stop". The attack took place amid EU-led talks on an Iran nuclear non-proliferation deal, but Borrell did not link the two.