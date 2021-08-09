Monday

Hungary ordered shops on Friday to sell products, including books, seen as "promoting homosexuality" in "closed wrapping", spelling out restrictions that have set prime minister Viktor Orban on a collision course with the EU, Reuters reported. The decree, issued last Friday included books seen as promoting gender change and containing "explicit" depictions of sexuality. It also banned any sale of them within 200 metres of a school or a church.

