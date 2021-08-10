Tuesday

10th Aug 2021

Ticker

Shishov case: Lukashenko denies link to dissident's death

By

Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko has denied claims that his security services were involved in the death of dissident Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in neighbouring Ukraine last week, the BBC reports. "Who was he for me and for Belarus? For us he was simply a nobody," Lukashenko told reporters. Vitaly Shishov was organising help for Belarusians who fled to Ukraine from Lukashenko's post-election crackdown.

Opinion

Big data can save more lives, if used properly

Big data and evidence-based decision-making provide immense opportunities to improve health and well-being and prepare for the next crisis, if this force is applied for the good.

EU keeps door open for US tourists

Non-essential travel from the US to the EU can continue for now despite a surge in US infections and lack of reciprocity, according to the latest European recommendation.

News in Brief

  1. Poland reports record number of migrants at Belarusian border
  2. France: Catholic priest murdered by suspected cathedral arsonist
  4. Norway's government to face big election defeat, poll shows
  5. Taliban seize provincial capitals in blitz across Afghanistan
  6. France and Italy see mass protests against Covid pass
  7. Greece battles wildfire inferno on island of Evia
  8. Italy's 5-Star Movement elects former PM Conte as leader

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

