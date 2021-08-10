By EUobserver

Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko has denied claims that his security services were involved in the death of dissident Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in neighbouring Ukraine last week, the BBC reports. "Who was he for me and for Belarus? For us he was simply a nobody," Lukashenko told reporters. Vitaly Shishov was organising help for Belarusians who fled to Ukraine from Lukashenko's post-election crackdown.