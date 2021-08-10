Ticker
Poland reports record number of migrants at Belarusian border
By EUobserver
A record number of migrants have crossed the Polish border from Belarus since Friday, the Polish Border Guard said, Reuters reports. Authorities in Poland and Lithuania have accused Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants to put pressure on the EU to reverse recent sanctions and to hit back at Poland for giving refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics.