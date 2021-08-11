Ticker
Amnesty: Sexual violence used as weapon in Tigray war
By EUobserver
Ethiopian and Eritrean troops raped hundreds of women and girls during the Tigray war, Amnesty International said. "Rape and sexual violence have been used as a weapon of war to inflict lasting physical and psychological damage on women and girls in Tigray," said Amnesty's secretary-general Agnes Callamard, adding that "the severity and scale of the sexual crimes committed are particularly shocking, amounting to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity."