Ticker
EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA Covid-19 shots
By EUobserver
Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with Covid-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said, Reuters reports. A form of allergic skin reaction; a kidney inflammation; and a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency.