Thursday

12th Aug 2021

Ticker

EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA Covid-19 shots

By

Three new conditions reported by a small number of people after vaccination with Covid-19 shots from Pfizer and Moderna are being studied to assess if they may be possible side-effects, Europe's drugs regulator said, Reuters reports. A form of allergic skin reaction; a kidney inflammation; and a renal disorder characterised by heavy urinary protein losses, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

What Libya can learn from the Baltic states' constitutions

What we can learn from the history of the Baltics states is that the reimposition of an older constitution would serve as societal 'glue', enabling Libyans to finally put the memories of a most tumultuous decade behind them.

Germany and Netherlands halt returns of Afghans

Last week, six EU countries, including Germany, and the Netherlands, said forced returns must continue despite violence in Afghanistan. Now they have changed their mind. Belgian Greens are also criticising the decision.

Opinion

Is Poland ending 200 years of freedom of expression?

Poland's ruling coalition is aiming for a 'Putinisation' of Polish media and is therefore following three steps to silence journalists. Now not only the EU, but the US too is reacting saying this is incompatible with Nato membership.

News in Brief

  1. Protests and strike against Green Pass in Italy
  2. Italy registered Europe's hottest temperature on record: 48.8C
  3. Denmark to buy Novavax' potential Covid-19 vaccine
  4. Latvia starts pushing back migrants at Belarus border
  5. EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA Covid-19 shots
  6. Briton suspected of spying for Russia arrested in Germany
  7. Latvia and Lithuania to stop migrants arriving via Belarus
  8. Nurse in Germany replaced vaccines with saline solution

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Poland offends US and Israel with media and Holocaust laws
  2. What Libya can learn from the Baltic states' constitutions
  3. Germany and Netherlands halt returns of Afghans
  4. Is Poland ending 200 years of freedom of expression?
  5. Will Poland's Kaczyński survive his own media law?
  6. Six EU states want migrant returns to war-torn Afghanistan
  7. Big data can save more lives, if used properly
  8. EU keeps door open for US tourists

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us