By EUobserver

Denmark said it would buy 280,000 doses of Novavax's potential Covid-19 vaccine for a total price of 37 million Danish crowns (€4.97m), or roughly €17.8 per dose as part of a European Union agreement with the US company, Reuters reports. The European Commission had approved a supply contract with Novavax to buy up to 200 million doses, which is yet to be approved by the EU's drugs regulator.