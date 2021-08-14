Saturday

14th Aug 2021

Ticker

US news channel threatens legal action over Polish media law

By

US broadcast company Discovery is threatening to bring legal action against the government in Poland after lawmakers there passed a controversial media law that tightens rules for foreign companies, Politico writes. The legislation proposes only allowing companies majority-owned by entities from the European Economic Area to hold broadcast licenses. That would exclude US-based Discovery, owner of TVN, one of Poland's most popular TV stations, and its all-news subsidiary TVN24.

What Libya can learn from the Baltic states' constitutions

What we can learn from the history of the Baltics states is that the reimposition of an older constitution would serve as societal 'glue', enabling Libyans to finally put the memories of a most tumultuous decade behind them.

Germany and Netherlands halt returns of Afghans

Last week, six EU countries, including Germany, and the Netherlands, said forced returns must continue despite violence in Afghanistan. Now they have changed their mind. Belgian Greens are also criticising the decision.

