Ticker
US news channel threatens legal action over Polish media law
By EUobserver
US broadcast company Discovery is threatening to bring legal action against the government in Poland after lawmakers there passed a controversial media law that tightens rules for foreign companies, Politico writes. The legislation proposes only allowing companies majority-owned by entities from the European Economic Area to hold broadcast licenses. That would exclude US-based Discovery, owner of TVN, one of Poland's most popular TV stations, and its all-news subsidiary TVN24.