By EUobserver

An influx of migrants from Iraq and elsewhere into Lithuania allegedly abetted by neighbouring Belarus appears to have stopped, but leaving a pile of asylum applications to process and local communities angry about nearby camps, creating an unfamiliar challenge for the Lithuanian government, AP reports. This year, more than 4,000 asylum-seekers from 40 countries illegally crossed from Belarus into Lithuania. That was 50 times more than during all of 2020.