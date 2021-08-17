Tuesday

17th Aug 2021

Ticker

Gordon Brown hits out at EU's 'neocolonial Covid approach'

By

Gordon Brown has accused the EU of adopting a "neocolonial approach" to the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and demanded rich western nations relinquished their stranglehold on pandemic treatments, The Guardian writes. The former UK prime minister has called on Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and Mario Draghi to convene a special summit to coincide with next month's UN general assembly in New York to address Africa's vaccine deficit.

Afghans' plight reignites migration fears in Europe

Several EU member states are worried that the Taliban takeover would trigger a replay of the 2015-16 migration crisis when the bloc has seen the arrival of over one million asylum seekers in a matter of months.

EU states resume evacuations from Kabul

EU countries have resumed evacuations from Kabul airport, the last piece of allied-controlled territory in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces urged people to return to normal life.

Column

Afghanistan: The great Asian sink hole

The struggle for the survival of the Taliban's survival starts today. Afghanistan is a potential sink hole of instability. And we know what sinkholes do: they usually drag a much wider region down.

EU countries evacuate Kabul amid chaos, panic

Scores of fearful Afghan families rushed to the airport on Sunday evening in the hope of catching a flight out as the Taliban entered the city while the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

News in Brief

  1. German government to sell quarter of its stake in Lufthansa
  2. Death toll climbs to 70 in Turkey floods
  3. More vacancies than unemployed in The Netherlands
  4. Wildfires rage outside Athens, villages evacuated
  5. Postal vote begins ahead of Germany's September election
  6. Poland recalls ambassador to Israel indefinitely
  7. Brussels at lowest vaccination level of Western European capitals
Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

