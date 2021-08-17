Ticker
Gordon Brown hits out at EU's 'neocolonial Covid approach'
By EUobserver
Gordon Brown has accused the EU of adopting a "neocolonial approach" to the supply of Covid-19 vaccines and demanded rich western nations relinquished their stranglehold on pandemic treatments, The Guardian writes. The former UK prime minister has called on Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and Mario Draghi to convene a special summit to coincide with next month's UN general assembly in New York to address Africa's vaccine deficit.