Ticker
Poland recalls ambassador to Israel indefinitely
By EUobserver
Poland's ambassador to Israel has been recalled until further notice, the foreign ministry said on Monday, in a further sign of the deteriorating relations between the countries after Warsaw introduced a law affecting World War Two property restitutions, Reuters writes. Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid on Saturday branded Poland's law "antisemitic and immoral". Lapid said the head of Israel's embassy in Warsaw was being called back immediately.