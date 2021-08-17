By EUobserver

Postal voting for Germany's federal election began on Monday, piling pressure on conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) to reinvigorate his floundering campaign or else risk losing out to a left-leaning coalition, Reuters reports. Although polls show that the Bavarian leader, CSU politician Markus Söder, is still more popular than Laschet, Söder ruled out replacing Laschet, saying "the ballots are printed, the posters are pasted, it's been decided."