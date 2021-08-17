Ticker
Death toll climbs to 70 in Turkey floods
By EUobserver
The death toll in northern Turkey has risen to 70 in the wake of this month's devastating floods, the country's disaster management authority (AFAD) announced on Monday, Deutsche Welle reports. Torrential rains battered the country's northwestern Black Sea provinces on 4 August, causing flash floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars, and blocked roads. Officials confirmed that rescuers recovered more bodies over the weekend.