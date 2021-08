By EUobserver

In The Netherlands tension in the labour market is high as there are more vacancies than unemployed people, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reports. "This we haven't seen in 50 years," Peter Hein van Mulligen, chief economist of the Dutch Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS) said. For every 100 unemployed people, there are 106 open vacancies in the second quarter of 2021, which makes it hard for employers to find employees.