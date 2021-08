By EUobserver

France registered 111 deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals on Tuesday, the first time since June 1 that the daily toll was more than 100, health ministry data showed, Reuters reports. The new figures took the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 since the start of the epidemic to 112,844. The seven-day moving average of deaths increased to 72, from fewer than 20 per day at the end of July.