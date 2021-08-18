By EUobserver

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response, Reuters writes. "President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms," Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister.