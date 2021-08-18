Ticker
Merkel condemns Belarus' treatment of refugees
By EUobserver
German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response, Reuters writes. "President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms," Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister.