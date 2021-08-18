Wednesday

18th Aug 2021

Ticker

Merkel condemns Belarus' treatment of refugees

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response, Reuters writes. "President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms," Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Letter

Urgent EU action needed for Afghan refugees

For 20 years, Westerners and Afghans have been trying to build a free and democratic Afghanistan. This project has failed. Let us avoid that those who believed in it pay the price.

Afghans' plight reignites migration fears in Europe

Several EU member states are worried that the Taliban takeover would trigger a replay of the 2015-16 migration crisis when the bloc has seen the arrival of over one million asylum seekers in a matter of months.

EU states resume evacuations from Kabul

EU countries have resumed evacuations from Kabul airport, the last piece of allied-controlled territory in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces urged people to return to normal life.

News in Brief

  1. Belarusian riot police cross Lithuania border
  2. France registers over 100 Covid deaths in one day
  3. EU solar power generation hits new high
  4. EU recovery fund: Spain gets €9bn, Lithuania €289m
  5. Russia's wildfires largest in its recorded history
  6. Merkel condemns Belarus' treatment of refugees
  7. German government to sell quarter of its stake in Lufthansa
  8. Death toll climbs to 70 in Turkey floods

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. EU to talk to Taliban to prevent 'migratory disaster'
  2. Urgent EU action needed for Afghan refugees
  3. Afghanistan: The end of liberal-democratic overstretch
  4. Unrepentant Poland to comply with EU court order
  5. Afghans' plight reignites migration fears in Europe
  6. EU states resume evacuations from Kabul
  7. Afghanistan: The great Asian sink hole
  8. Romania: Instead of a free jab, they buy fake certificates

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us