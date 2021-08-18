By EUobserver

Some 12 Belarusian officers armed with riot-control gear crossed the border into Lithuania on Tuesday near the Gintaras Žagunis crossing point in order to force 35 irregular migrants into the country, Lithuania said. "We cannot tolerate this bold provocation of ... crossing the border of the Republic of Lithuania today," interior minister Agnė Bilotaitė noted. Belarus has recently pushed thousands of migrants into Lithuania in reaction to EU sanctions.