Nearly 100 highly paid bankers left Britain ahead of its departure from the EU, the bloc's banking watchdog said, Reuters reports. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said in its annual survey of bankers earning €1m euros or more a year that Britain saw a drop of 95 high earners in 2019. The country still accounted for 71 percent of the top-paid bankers across the bloc in 2019.