By EUobserver

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian and Chinese counterparts that Tehran was ready to cooperate with the two countries to establish "stability and peace" in Afghanistan, AFP writes. "Iran is ready to cooperate with China to establish security, stability, and peace in Afghanistan and strive for its people's development, progress, and prosperity," Raisi told China's president Xi Jinping by phone, giving a similar message to Russian president Vladimir Putin.