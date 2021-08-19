By EUobserver

Malta's attorney general has called for a life sentence for businessman Yorgen Fenech for allegedly masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, which rocked the country four years ago, The Guardian reports. The attorney general, Victoria Buttigieg, laid formal charges against Fenech, who was arrested in November 2019 trying to leave Malta on his yacht, and who is accused of complicity in the murder and related criminal conspiracy.