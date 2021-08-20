Friday

20th Aug 2021

Greece asks for more firefighters

By

The Greek government is seeking help from abroad to replace its ground firefighting teams which are at the brink of exhaustion after three weeks of battling against massive wildfires, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports. Greek firefighters had been helped by foreign teams. Athens has agreed with Poland to retain the firefighters who arrived in Greece on 9 August, and has been in contact with other countries for additional ground team assistance.

