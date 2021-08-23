By EUobserver

With just five weeks to go until Germany's parliamentary elections, the two parties in the current ruling coalition are set to win similar numbers of votes, according to a recent poll published by research institute INSA on Sunday, Deutsche Welle reports. The centre-right conservative bloc (CDU/CSU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) polled equally at 22 percent for the first time in an INSA poll since April 2017.