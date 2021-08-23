Ticker
Germany: Merkel's CDU and Social Democrats level in polls
By EUobserver
With just five weeks to go until Germany's parliamentary elections, the two parties in the current ruling coalition are set to win similar numbers of votes, according to a recent poll published by research institute INSA on Sunday, Deutsche Welle reports. The centre-right conservative bloc (CDU/CSU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) polled equally at 22 percent for the first time in an INSA poll since April 2017.