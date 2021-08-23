By EUobserver

The Belgian federal and regional governments have decided to ease Covid-19 rules from 1 September on. Restrictions for bars and restaurants will disappear, as well as all restrictions for private meetings and parties, where dancing will be allowed again. Teleworking is no longer recommended. However, Brussels minister-president Rudi Vervoort (PS) said that the rules will not be eased in the capital as the vaccination level remains too low.