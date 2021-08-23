Monday

Poland: Two LGBTQ marches held under heavy police security

By

Parades for LGBTQ rights took place under heavy police presence Saturday at the foot of Catholic Poland's most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast, AP news agency reported. The massive police presence, which included officers on horseback, was seen as the factor that prevented any clashes with far-right groups, which shouted anti-LGBTQ slogans like "No Homosexual Love" at the marchers.

