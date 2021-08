By EUobserver

Europe will no longer need Russian gas in 25 years' time, German chancellor Angela Merkel said at a meeting with Ukraine's president, Vladimir Zelensky, last weekend. "Europe will need to achieve climatic neutrality step by step by 2050," Merkel said, as quoted by Russian ned agency Tass. "It means that in 25 year[s] no gas, or very small volumes of gas, will be supplied to Europe from Russia," she added.