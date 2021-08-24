By EUobserver

The government of Cyprus said it would revoke the passports from Turkish Cypriot officials in the northern part of the island, Ekathimerini writes. A number of Turkish Cypriot officials are known to hold or held passports of the Republic of Cyprus. "With their acts and deeds they undermine the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus, in violation of the Constitution," government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said.