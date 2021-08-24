Tuesday

24th Aug 2021

Ticker

IMF gives €850m to Belarus despite fierce opposition

By

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allocated Belarus roughly €850m in reserve funds as part of the body's unprecedented program to support the global economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Moscow Times reports. The payout comes despite last-ditch attempts by opponents of the embattled regime to block the transaction, fearing it could embolden the strongman president Alexander Lukashenko and further escalate the wave of repression in Belarus.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Column

Afghanistan: Europe's disgrace

Last year, 1,200 Afghans were deported from the EU. Thousands of them left voluntarily. Clearly 2021 is not 2015, despite what some governments might say.

Investigation

Computer says No: How the EU's AI laws cause new injustice

EU proposal to let Big Tech organise algorithms for the public sector is creating a dangerous but invisible injustice. Regardless, the EU proposal conceded to key industry demands on self-regulation and the promotion of AI in the public sector.

Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans

EU Commission chief said the EU executive was ready to provide funding for EU countries that helped resettle refugees and planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting on Tuesday

News in Brief

  1. Merkel: Europe will no longer need Russian gas in 25 years
  2. Climate change: Deadly floods in Western Europe 20% more likely
  3. Tunisia: President extends suspension of parliament
  4. IMF gives €850m to Belarus despite fierce opposition
  5. Cyprus to strip passports from Turkish Cypriot officials
  6. Greece, Cyprus, and Israel affirm Mediterranean alliance
  7. Swedish PM to step down ahead of 2022 elections
  8. Poland: Two LGBTQ marches held under heavy police security

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Western leaders to lobby Biden on Afghan pull-out delay
  2. Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
  3. Afghanistan: Europe's disgrace
  4. Nord Stream 2 overshadows EU leaders' Ukraine trip
  5. Computer says No: How the EU's AI laws cause new injustice
  6. Von der Leyen offers funding for resettling Afghans
  7. EU funds at risk, as Polish region upholds anti-LGBTI 'anthem'
  8. How Beijing sees EU 'strategic autonomy'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us