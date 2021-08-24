By EUobserver

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has allocated Belarus roughly €850m in reserve funds as part of the body's unprecedented program to support the global economy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, the Moscow Times reports. The payout comes despite last-ditch attempts by opponents of the embattled regime to block the transaction, fearing it could embolden the strongman president Alexander Lukashenko and further escalate the wave of repression in Belarus.