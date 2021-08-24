Ticker
Tunisia: President extends suspension of parliament
By EUobserver
Tunisia's president Kais Saied has extended the suspension of the nation's parliament until further notice, his office said in a statement, Deutsche Welle reports. The president also extended the suspension of the immunity of lawmakers. Saied had dismissed prime minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the legislature last month, saying his intervention was needed to save Tunisia from collapse following mass protests over the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.