Ticker
UK's Covid-19 pass still not recognised in some EU countries
By EUobserver
British tourists face difficulties in proving their vaccine status in Europe following a delay in linking the British National Health Service's (NHS) Covid pass to the EU's system due to gaps in the British government's application to Brussels, The Guardian writes. While at least 19 EU countries, including France and Spain, have unilaterally accepted the NHS app as proof of vaccine status, difficulties remain due to lack of pan-EU recognition.