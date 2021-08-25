Ticker
EU warns of influx of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray
By EUobserver
The EU and the US have sounded the alarm over the recent deployment of troops from Eritrea to the Ethiopian region of Tigray, where nine months of war have killed thousands of people and unleashed an increasingly serious humanitarian crisis, Reuters reports. Forces from the Ethiopian Tigray rebels recaptured much of the territory in June. But the new Eritrean deployments raises the prospect of an escalation in fighting.