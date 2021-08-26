Ticker
European court dismisses complaint on mandatory vaccination
By EUobserver
The European Court of Human Rights has dismissed a complaint by French firefighters against mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations, Euronews writes. More than 670 professional and volunteer firefighters had complained about compulsory vaccines and said the measures violated their privacy rights. The Court said that the complaint fell outside its scope, but did not rule out future cases on the matter if mandatory vaccinations cause "a real risk of irreparable damage."