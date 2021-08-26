By EUobserver

Europe experienced its hottest year on record last year with the average temperature almost 2°C higher than the period from 1981 to 2010, The Times writes. The UK Meteorological Office said last year was about 0.5°C warmer than the continent's previous warmest year, 2015. Europe's five warmest years on record have all occurred since 2014. Many countries reported their highest annual average temperatures, including France, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.