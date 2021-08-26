Thursday

26th Aug 2021

Europe breaks record for hottest year by 0.5°C

Europe experienced its hottest year on record last year with the average temperature almost 2°C higher than the period from 1981 to 2010, The Times writes. The UK Meteorological Office said last year was about 0.5°C warmer than the continent's previous warmest year, 2015. Europe's five warmest years on record have all occurred since 2014. Many countries reported their highest annual average temperatures, including France, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Opinion

EU trade relations are key to Ukraine's success

Ukraine's future lies in the hands of its citizens - the vast majority of whom believe a stronger democracy and a better future are best ensured by greater EU integration.

Opinion

Time for EU to be a real ally of Afghan women

Crises disproportionally affect girls and women because of their gender. Afghanistan is no different. The EU must ensure that feminism is at the core of its external policy.

