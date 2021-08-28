Saturday

28th Aug 2021

Ticker

EU worried by Lebanon's fast deterioration

By

The European Union is deeply concerned at the rapid deterioration of the political crisis in Lebanon, its ambassador to Beirut said, telling Lebanese leaders the time for action had run out and urging them to form a government, Reuters reports. It reflects growing worry about a sharp deterioration in Lebanon's stability, where a two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point this month‮ ‬as fuel shortages paralysed much of the country.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

EU trade relations are key to Ukraine's success

Ukraine's future lies in the hands of its citizens - the vast majority of whom believe a stronger democracy and a better future are best ensured by greater EU integration.

News in Brief

  1. Coronavirus: Brussels turns into dark-red zone
  2. Bulgaria sending troops to Turkish and Greek borders
  3. Stalin-era mass grave found in Ukraine
  4. Greek health-care workers protest mandatory vaccines
  5. Poland calls on Belarus to allow aid to stranded migrants
  6. EU worried by Lebanon's fast deterioration
  7. EU will force UK to stick to Northern Ireland protocol
  8. Blood-clot risk from corona outweighs risk from vaccine

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Kabul airport attacked, as Western evacuation wraps up
  2. Barnier keen to run against Macron in French election
  3. The EU Commission got its forest strategy wrong
  4. EU commission rejects MEPs' rule-of-law ultimatum
  5. German court: Russia must split up Nord Stream 2
  6. EU trade relations are key to Ukraine's success
  7. Did Merkel do a deal with Putin on Afghan refugees?
  8. Time for EU to be a real ally of Afghan women

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us