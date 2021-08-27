By EUobserver

The European Union is deeply concerned at the rapid deterioration of the political crisis in Lebanon, its ambassador to Beirut said, telling Lebanese leaders the time for action had run out and urging them to form a government, Reuters reports. It reflects growing worry about a sharp deterioration in Lebanon's stability, where a two-year-long financial meltdown hit a crunch point this month‮ ‬as fuel shortages paralysed much of the country.