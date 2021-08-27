By EUobserver

Poland has accused the Belarusian authorities of not allowing humanitarian assistance to be delivered to a group of about 30 migrants stranded on the border between the two countries, RadioFreeEurope writes. Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland has dispatched humanitarian aid by road that Belarus has so far refused to accept. "We are appealing again. We are trying to ensure that we receive their consent," Morawiecki said.