Ticker
Greek health-care workers protest mandatory vaccines
By EUobserver
Workers at public hospitals in Greece held a five-hour work stoppage to protest a government decision making vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all health-care workers in the public and private sector, AP news agency reports. About 300 hospital workers rallied outside the health ministry in Athens to protest the measure, which goes into effect on 1 September. The government has made clear that no extension will be granted.