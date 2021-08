By EUobserver

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has coloured Brussels as a dark-red zone, Le Soir writes. Regions become dark-red if the 14-day, cumulative Covid-19 case notification rate is 500 or more. Brussels and the region of Wallonia were put as a red zone already weeks ago, while Flanders remains orange. Brussels is the city with the lowest vaccination level of all Western European capitals.