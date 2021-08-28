By EUobserver

Bulgarian defence minister Georgi Panayotov said that a contingent of 400 soldiers equipped with specialised equipment for the protection of land and sea borders has set off for the frontiers with Turkey and Greece, Polish news website Onet.pl writes. In total, 700 soldiers are expected to support over 1,000 border police officers. Since the beginning of the year, some 14,000 migrants have been stopped at the Bulgarian border.