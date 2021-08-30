By EUobserver

German police detained over 100 people and four officers were injured at an anti-coronavirus rules rally in Berlin Saturday, in which thousands marched through the city centre and some tried to storm barricades near parliament, Reuters reports. Most candidates for federal elections September have promised no new lockdown despite a fourth wave of infections. But some regions, such as Baden-Wuerttemberg, are tightening restrictions on unvaccinated people's access to public places.